Leah Marie Mason releases her powerful, ephemeral new EP ‘Honeydew & Hennessy’

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Leah Marie Mason has released her debut EP ‘Honeydew & Hennessy.’ Showcasing her versatile artistry and cross-genre appeal, her powerful vocals throughout the project are ethereal and romantic while the songwriting is raw and honest. Highlighting themes of self-reflection, picturesque love stories, heart-wrenching breakups and more, the rising songstress has arrived and is welcoming her already growing fanbase even deeper into her world.

Mason co-penned all six songs, often inspired by real moments that made an impact on her. She also enhances the project’s release with a lyric video for the title-track.

“I poured my heart and soul into this collection of songs and I couldn’t be more thrilled to share it with the world,” Mason reflects of the project. “This EP marks a significant milestone in my journey and I’m honored to have it serve as a representation of my growth and evolution over the past year. Every track embodies a moment of my life, from the struggles, the victories, big dreams and everything in between. My hope is that these songs will not only resonate with listeners but also inspire them to chase their dreams and embrace change.”

Mason will take ‘Honeydew & Hennessy’ on this road this spring, sharing her new music with fans across four cities. The tour kicks off tonight with an invite-only EP release show in Nashville before heading back to her home state of North Carolina.

After following her passion for music to Nashville in 2019, Mason has already gained significant momentum. With tens of millions of views on TikTok and over 20M streams across platforms independently, Mason’s introductory project aims to inspire her organically grown fanbase and further cement her as one to watch.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit leahmariemason.com and keep up with her on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube .

Honeydew & Hennessy track listing: