‘Barbie’: get a better look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in action in new teaser

A teaser trailer has arrived for ‘Barbie’ along with a host of new character posters showcasing the film’s starry cast.

The new teaser gives viewers a better look at what’s to come when ‘Barbie’ hits the big screen in July. By the look of it, the film is going to be a camp, tongue-in-cheek affair with plenty of adult humour packed in for good measure. You can watch it at the top of this article.

‘Barbie’ stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa and Helen Mirren.

You can see the female cast members in our gallery below:

Take a look at the male members of the cast in our gallery below:

‘Barbie’ is from Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (‘Little Women’). The tag line for the film is ‘To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.’

Gerwig directed ‘Barbie’ from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (‘Marriage Story’), based on Barbie by Mattel. The film’s producers are Oscar nominee David Heyman (‘Marriage Story’), Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, with Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams serving as executive producers.

Credit: Warner Bros

‘Barbie’ will be released in the UK on 21st July 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.