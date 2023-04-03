Ellie Goulding ‘Higher Than Heaven’ tour kicks off in the UK this autumn

Ellie Goulding will kick off her ‘Higher Than Heaven’ tour in the UK this autumn.

The tour will be in support of Goulding’s upcoming fifth album ‘Higher Than Heaven’, which will be released on 7th April 2023. The album arrives following the success of the singles ‘By the End of the Night’ and ‘Miracle’ with Calvin Harris.

Last month, fans were given an exclusive preview of the new album when Goulding returned to the stage for two sold-out intimate shows at London’s iconic KOKO in Camden. She captivated audiences with her previous hits alongside recent singles and some exclusive new music from the forthcoming album.

‘Higher Than Heaven’ has seen Goulding enlist some of pop music’s finest to craft the album with her, Greg Kurstin (Sia, Maggie Rogers, Elton John), Jessie Shatkin (Charli XCX, Years & Years), Koz (Sam Ryder, Madonna, Dua Lipa) and Andrew Wells (Halsey, Yungblud), with the finished record seeing Goulding put her own spin on modern pop music.

To date, Goulding has celebrated 10 platinum singles, three #1 albums, two BRIT Awards, a GRAMMY Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. She has sold over 27 million albums and 218 million singles, amassing 43 billion streams worldwide. She is also one of the most streamed female artists on Spotify with over 8 billion streams.

The full dates are:

16th October: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

18th October: Barrowland, Glasgow UK

19th October: O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

20th October: Manchester Academy, UK

23rd October: O2 Institute, Birmingham UK

24th October: Roundhouse, London, UK

27th October: Bataclan, Paris, France

30th October: TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

31st October: Cirque Royale, Belgium, Brussels

2nd November: Fabrique, Milan, Italy

6th November: E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

7th November: Huxley’s Neue Welt, Berlin, Germany

The tour will go on general sale at Thursday 6th April at 9am at elliegoulding.lnk.to/HTHtour. For details of a very special fan presale, head to the official Ellie Goulding store at elliegoulding.lnk.to/store.