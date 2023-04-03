Dexys to release new album ‘The Feminine Divine’ in July

Dexys, formerly Dexys Midnight Runners, will release new album ‘The Feminine Divine’ on 28th July 2023 via 100% Records.

The album is the band’s first in 11 years and the lead single ‘I’m Going to Get Free’ is out now. The track is soaked in horns with a heavy dance-hall feel. You can watch the video at the top of this article.

“The character is optimistically breaking free from internalised trauma, depression and guilt,” Kevin Rowland said of the track.

‘The Feminine Divine’ is Dexys’ fifth album of original material produced once again by Pete Schwier, along with acclaimed session musician and producer Toby Chapman. After taking some time out to refocus his energy, Kevin Rowland came back to music with a fresh perspective and new-found positivity.

A personal, if not strictly autobiographical, record portraying a man whose views have evolved over time. Not just on women, but the whole concept of masculinity he had been raised with: an education and an un-learning that is traced across the arc of ‘The Feminine Divine’ with dizzying effect.

The artwork for the album is a painting inspired by Pele, the Hawaiian goddess of fire and volcanoes.

Today the band is more of an ‘organic’ assemblage – Kevin, Jim (a non-touring band member), Sean Read and Mike Timothy. “It’s always just natural with me,” says Kevin. “The inspiration comes first, I think about what I can do, what songs I’ve got, then approach the band.” He describes their current lineup as “very much the nucleus, these days.”

The track listing for ‘The Feminine Divine’ is:

1. The One That Loves You

2. It’s Alright Kevin (Manhood 2023)

3. I’m Going To Get Free

4. Coming Home

5. The Feminine Divine

6. My Goddess Is

7. Goddess Rules

8. My Submission

9. Dance With Me



