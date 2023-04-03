Walter Presents: ‘The Hunter’ Season 3 coming to All 4 this month

Walter Presents is bringing season 3 of ‘The Hunter’ to All 4 this month so viewers can enjoy the hit Italian detective series as a binge watch.

Created by Alfonso Sabella, the series stars Francesco Montanari, Roberto Citran and Miriam Dalmazio.

Since the devastating murder of an innocent child, Saverio Barone (Francesco Montanari) has made it his mission to prosecute the people responsible – the Sicilian Mafia. However, now that his identity has been revealed he is in immediate grave danger. Series three begins with Saverio emerging from hiding years after leaving his family. He is desperate to see his daughter and wife again, which fuels his vendetta to prosecute the chief of the Corleonesi Mafia clan, Bernardo Provenzano (Marcello Mazzerella).

Meanwhile, gang member Vito Vitale (Paolo Ricca) is on a ruthless mission to murder the prosecutor and anyone else standing in his way. With a target on his back, it’s a race against time for Saverio to unearth enough evidence to prosecute Provenzano before Vitale kills him. This time Saverjo pretends to be a low-key and unambitious prosecutor, disguising himself as small fry in a world of much bigger fish.

However, unlike before, Saverio accepts that he needs help, and this time turns to Paola Romano (Linda Caridi), a young prosecutor with very different methods, for his daughter Carlotta and partner Giada (). Longing to reunite with his wife Giada (Miriam Dalmazio) and his daughter Carlotta, he must first succeed in dismantling the Corleonesi gang.

Based on real-life events, this award-winning crime series promises to capture viewers for a third time.

Walter Presents: ‘The Hunter’ Season 3 will be available as a full boxset on All 4 from 21st April 2023.