Mo Gilligan
Credit: Live Nation

Mo Gilligan announces UK leg of 'In the Moment' 2024 World Tour

Comedian Mo Gilligan has confirmed the details for the UK leg of his ‘In the Moment’ World Tour.

The run will kick off on 5th September 2024 in Leeds and it will include three nights at London’s Eventim Apollo. More dates are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

‘In The Moment’ will be Gilligan’s biggest tour to date, bringing his phenomenal stand up show across the globe, taking on the US, Canada, Dubai, Australia, New Zealand, throughout Europe & more. Keep an eye out for more exciting announcements.

Hot off the back of his second stint hosting The BRIT Awards, Gilligan is one of the UK’s biggest comedy stars, achieving phenomenal success in just a few short years with two sold out national tours including London’s O2 Arena, three Stand Up Specials and numerous smash hit TV credits to his name with highlights including ‘The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan’ (C4), ‘That’s My Jam’ (BBC One) and ‘The Masked Singer’ (ITV1). 

The full UK dates for the ‘In the Moment’ tour are:

September
Thu 5th        Leeds, Grand Theatre
Thu 12th        Oxford, The New Theatre 
Fri 20th        Cambridge, Corn Exchange 

October
Thu 3rd        Manchester, O2 Apollo
Wed 9th        Brighton, Dome
Thu 10th        London, Eventim Apollo
Fri 11th        London, Eventim Apollo
Sat 12th        London, Eventim Apollo
Thu 31st        Bristol, Beacon 

November
Fri 1st            Exeter, Great Hall 
Thu 7th        York, Barbican 
Fri 8th            Middlesbrough, Town Hall 
Sat 9th        Edinburgh, EICC
Sat 16th        Bournemouth, BIC
Thu 21st        Bradford, St Georges Hall
Fri 22nd        Sheffield, City Hall 
Sat 23rd        Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
Thu 28th        Newcastle, O2 City Hall
Fri 29th        Liverpool, Empire 
Sat 30th        Birmingham, Utilita 

Artist presale tickets available Friday 31st March at 10.00am exclusively via mailing list sign up at mogilligan.com.

