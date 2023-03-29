Mo Gilligan announces UK leg of ‘In the Moment’ 2024 World Tour

Comedian Mo Gilligan has confirmed the details for the UK leg of his ‘In the Moment’ World Tour.

The run will kick off on 5th September 2024 in Leeds and it will include three nights at London’s Eventim Apollo. More dates are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

‘In The Moment’ will be Gilligan’s biggest tour to date, bringing his phenomenal stand up show across the globe, taking on the US, Canada, Dubai, Australia, New Zealand, throughout Europe & more. Keep an eye out for more exciting announcements.

Hot off the back of his second stint hosting The BRIT Awards, Gilligan is one of the UK’s biggest comedy stars, achieving phenomenal success in just a few short years with two sold out national tours including London’s O2 Arena, three Stand Up Specials and numerous smash hit TV credits to his name with highlights including ‘The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan’ (C4), ‘That’s My Jam’ (BBC One) and ‘The Masked Singer’ (ITV1).

The full UK dates for the ‘In the Moment’ tour are:

September

Thu 5th Leeds, Grand Theatre

Thu 12th Oxford, The New Theatre

Fri 20th Cambridge, Corn Exchange

October

Thu 3rd Manchester, O2 Apollo

Wed 9th Brighton, Dome

Thu 10th London, Eventim Apollo

Fri 11th London, Eventim Apollo

Sat 12th London, Eventim Apollo

Thu 31st Bristol, Beacon

November

Fri 1st Exeter, Great Hall

Thu 7th York, Barbican

Fri 8th Middlesbrough, Town Hall

Sat 9th Edinburgh, EICC

Sat 16th Bournemouth, BIC

Thu 21st Bradford, St Georges Hall

Fri 22nd Sheffield, City Hall

Sat 23rd Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Thu 28th Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Fri 29th Liverpool, Empire

Sat 30th Birmingham, Utilita

Artist presale tickets available Friday 31st March at 10.00am exclusively via mailing list sign up at mogilligan.com.