Mo Gilligan announces UK leg of ‘In the Moment’ 2024 World Tour

Comedian Mo Gilligan has confirmed the details for the UK leg of his ‘In the Moment’ World Tour.
The run will kick off on 5th September 2024 in Leeds and it will include three nights at London’s Eventim Apollo. More dates are set to be announced in the coming weeks.
‘In The Moment’ will be Gilligan’s biggest tour to date, bringing his phenomenal stand up show across the globe, taking on the US, Canada, Dubai, Australia, New Zealand, throughout Europe & more. Keep an eye out for more exciting announcements.
Hot off the back of his second stint hosting The BRIT Awards, Gilligan is one of the UK’s biggest comedy stars, achieving phenomenal success in just a few short years with two sold out national tours including London’s O2 Arena, three Stand Up Specials and numerous smash hit TV credits to his name with highlights including ‘The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan’ (C4), ‘That’s My Jam’ (BBC One) and ‘The Masked Singer’ (ITV1).
The full UK dates for the ‘In the Moment’ tour are:
September
Thu 5th Leeds, Grand Theatre
Thu 12th Oxford, The New Theatre
Fri 20th Cambridge, Corn Exchange
October
Thu 3rd Manchester, O2 Apollo
Wed 9th Brighton, Dome
Thu 10th London, Eventim Apollo
Fri 11th London, Eventim Apollo
Sat 12th London, Eventim Apollo
Thu 31st Bristol, Beacon
November
Fri 1st Exeter, Great Hall
Thu 7th York, Barbican
Fri 8th Middlesbrough, Town Hall
Sat 9th Edinburgh, EICC
Sat 16th Bournemouth, BIC
Thu 21st Bradford, St Georges Hall
Fri 22nd Sheffield, City Hall
Sat 23rd Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
Thu 28th Newcastle, O2 City Hall
Fri 29th Liverpool, Empire
Sat 30th Birmingham, Utilita
Artist presale tickets available Friday 31st March at 10.00am exclusively via mailing list sign up at mogilligan.com.