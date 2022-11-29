“That’s My Jam” launching on BBC One in December

“That’s My Jam”, based on the original US show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Saturday 17th December 2022 at 9pm.

Hosted by Mo Gilligan, the show will feature a stellar line-up of celebrity guests.

Each week two new teams of celebrities will take on a host of super-sized musical challenges, as they compete to be declared ‘That’s My Jam’ champions. Mo will push their singing abilities, performance skills and musical knowledge to the ultimate limit, as they blast their best vocals and bust their greatest moves in The Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Magic Mic, Musical Genre Challenge, Take On Mo and Undercover Covers, before facing the mighty DoomBox in the epic end game, Slay It, Don’t Spray It!

Who has the rhythm and who will be left with the blues? Let the musical mayhem begin!

The guests for the first episode include singer-songwriter, author and TV personality Alesha Dixon; Emmy Award winning celebrity host and producer Michelle Visage; Actor, singer, producer and podcaster Jenna Ushkowitz (‘Glee’); and Actor Kevin McHale (‘Glee’, ‘Virtually Famous’).

Forthcoming episodes of the brand-new series will feature guest stars: