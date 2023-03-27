Ricky Gervais announces further 2023 ‘Armageddon’ World Tour dates

Ricky Gervais has announced a slew of new arena tour dates for his massive ‘Armaggedon’ World Tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the show will see Gervais continue to take his brand-new stand-up show to audiences around the globe, throughout this year and into 2024.
The acclaimed British comedian has already visited some of the biggest venues in the UK across the Armageddon tour, and today announces further UK dates in Cambridge, Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff, Nottingham, Liverpool, Birmingham and Bristol. In the autumn, he will return to London for four dates at the prestigious London Palladium (13th – 16th September) and a massive show at London’s OVO Wembley Arena (6th October).
With some of the biggest European venues already under his belt in Amsterdam, Prague & Helsinki, Gervais now announces further arena gigs across Europe for 2023, in Vienna, Dublin, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Oslo, Lisbon, Stockholm, Berlin and Munich.
Stateside, Gervais was already lined up to play two sell-out shows at NY’s Radio City Music Hall (30th June & 1st July), and a night at LA’s Hollywood Bowl (6th May), which is set to be one of his biggest stand-up gigs yet.
Today, further US & Canada dates have been announced in New York (Beacon Theatre, 1st May), Toronto (Scotiabank Arena, 10th August) and Montreal (Place Bell, 12th August).
“Ricky Gervais is Britain’s biggest comedian. He sells out arenas around the world,” said Ian Coburn, Live Nation.
“When I was invited to play the iconic Hollywood Bowl, I said “What if it rains?” This pretty much sums up how British people think,” said Gervais.
Tickets will be available starting with a Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday 29th March at 10am local time. The general on sale will begin Friday 31st March at 10am local time onlivenation.com. Tickets for previously announced dates are available now on livenation.com.
As Gervais has done with his previous tours, a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to charity.
The full dates are:
Tuesday 4th April 2023
Newcastle, City Hall
0191 249 6050
Wednesday 5th April 2023
Newcastle, City Hall
0191 249 6050
Friday 14th April 2023
Zurich, Hallenstadion
+41 443 167777
Wednesday 19th April 2023
St Albans, Alban Arena
01727 844 488
Monday 24th April 2023
Manchester, O2 Apollo
0161 273 7785
Tuesday 25th April 2023
Manchester, O2 Apollo
0161 273 7785
Monday 1st May 2023
New York, Beacon Theatre (NEW DATE)
+1 212 465 6500
Saturday 6th May 2023
Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl
+1 323 850 2000
Monday 22nd May 2023
Cambridge, Corn Exchange (NEW DATE)
01233 357 851
Thursday 25th May 2023
Leeds, First Direct Arena (NEW DATE)
N/A
Tuesday 30th May 2023
Manchester, O2 Apollo (NEW DATE)
0161 273 6921
Saturday 10th June 2023
Vienna, Stadthalle (NEW DATE)
+43 179 999 79
Wednesday 14th June 2023
Cardiff, International Arena (NEW DATE)
029 2022 4488
Wednesday 21st June 2023
Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (NEW DATE)
0115 853 3101
Friday 30th June 2023
New York, Radio City Music Hall
+1 800 745 3000
Saturday 1st July 2023
New York, Radio City Music Hall
+1 800 745 3000
Tuesday 11th July 2023
Dublin, 3Arena (NEW DATE)
+353 1 819 8888
Thursday 20th July 2023
Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena (NEW DATE)
N/A
Thursday 10th August 2023
Toronto, Scotiabank Arena (NEW DATE)
+1 416 815 5982
Saturday 12th August 2023
Montreal, Place Bell (NEW DATE)
+1 514 492 1775
Thursday 31st August 2023
Barcelona, Auditori Fòrum CCIB (NEW DATE)
- 34 93 230 1000
Monday 4th September 2023
Birmingham, Utilita Arena (NEW DATE)
0121 780 4141
Saturday 9th September 2023
Copenhagen, Royal Arena (NEW DATE)
N/A
Wednesday 13th September 2023
London, Palladium (NEW DATE)
020 3925 2998
Thursday 14th September 2023
London, Palladium (NEW DATE)
020 3925 2998
Friday 15th September 2023
London, Palladium (NEW DATE)
020 3925 2998
Saturday 16th September 2023
London, Palladium (NEW DATE)
020 3925 2998
Saturday 23rd September 2023
Oslo, Spektrum (NEW DATE)
+47 21 95 92 00
Friday 6th October 2023
London, OVO Arena Wembley (NEW DATE)
020 8782 5566
Saturday 28th October 2023
Lisbon, Altice Arena (NEW DATE)
+351 21 891 8409
Thursday 9th November 2023
Stockholm, Avicii Arena (NEW DATE)
+46 8 600 91 00
Friday 17th November 2023
Berlin, Mercedez-Benz Arena (NEW DATE)
+493020 6070 8844
Friday 1st December 2023
Munich, Olympiahalle (NEW DATE)
+49 89 30670
Monday 11th December 2023
Bristol, Beacon (NEW DATE)
0117 203 4040
Tuesday 12th December 2023
Bristol, Beacon (NEW DATE)
0117 203 4040