Ricky Gervais announces further 2023 ‘Armageddon’ World Tour dates

Ricky Gervais has announced a slew of new arena tour dates for his massive ‘Armaggedon’ World Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the show will see Gervais continue to take his brand-new stand-up show to audiences around the globe, throughout this year and into 2024.

The acclaimed British comedian has already visited some of the biggest venues in the UK across the Armageddon tour, and today announces further UK dates in Cambridge, Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff, Nottingham, Liverpool, Birmingham and Bristol. In the autumn, he will return to London for four dates at the prestigious London Palladium (13th – 16th September) and a massive show at London’s OVO Wembley Arena (6th October).

With some of the biggest European venues already under his belt in Amsterdam, Prague & Helsinki, Gervais now announces further arena gigs across Europe for 2023, in Vienna, Dublin, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Oslo, Lisbon, Stockholm, Berlin and Munich.

Stateside, Gervais was already lined up to play two sell-out shows at NY’s Radio City Music Hall (30th June & 1st July), and a night at LA’s Hollywood Bowl (6th May), which is set to be one of his biggest stand-up gigs yet.

Today, further US & Canada dates have been announced in New York (Beacon Theatre, 1st May), Toronto (Scotiabank Arena, 10th August) and Montreal (Place Bell, 12th August).

“Ricky Gervais is Britain’s biggest comedian. He sells out arenas around the world,” said Ian Coburn, Live Nation.

“When I was invited to play the iconic Hollywood Bowl, I said “What if it rains?” This pretty much sums up how British people think,” said Gervais.

Tickets will be available starting with a Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday 29th March at 10am local time. The general on sale will begin Friday 31st March at 10am local time onlivenation.com. Tickets for previously announced dates are available now on livenation.com.

As Gervais has done with his previous tours, a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to charity.

The full dates are:

Tuesday 4th April 2023

Newcastle, City Hall

0191 249 6050

Wednesday 5th April 2023

Newcastle, City Hall

0191 249 6050

Friday 14th April 2023

Zurich, Hallenstadion

+41 443 167777

Wednesday 19th April 2023

St Albans, Alban Arena

01727 844 488

Monday 24th April 2023

Manchester, O2 Apollo

0161 273 7785

Tuesday 25th April 2023

Manchester, O2 Apollo

0161 273 7785

Monday 1st May 2023

New York, Beacon Theatre (NEW DATE)

+1 212 465 6500

Saturday 6th May 2023

Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl

+1 323 850 2000

Monday 22nd May 2023

Cambridge, Corn Exchange (NEW DATE)

01233 357 851

Thursday 25th May 2023

Leeds, First Direct Arena (NEW DATE)

N/A

Tuesday 30th May 2023

Manchester, O2 Apollo (NEW DATE)

0161 273 6921

Saturday 10th June 2023

Vienna, Stadthalle (NEW DATE)

+43 179 999 79

Wednesday 14th June 2023

Cardiff, International Arena (NEW DATE)

029 2022 4488

Wednesday 21st June 2023

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (NEW DATE)

0115 853 3101

Friday 30th June 2023

New York, Radio City Music Hall

+1 800 745 3000

Saturday 1st July 2023

New York, Radio City Music Hall

+1 800 745 3000

Tuesday 11th July 2023

Dublin, 3Arena (NEW DATE)

+353 1 819 8888

Thursday 20th July 2023

Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena (NEW DATE)

N/A

Thursday 10th August 2023

Toronto, Scotiabank Arena (NEW DATE)

+1 416 815 5982

Saturday 12th August 2023

Montreal, Place Bell (NEW DATE)

+1 514 492 1775

Thursday 31st August 2023

Barcelona, Auditori Fòrum CCIB (NEW DATE)

34 93 230 1000

Monday 4th September 2023

Birmingham, Utilita Arena (NEW DATE)

0121 780 4141

Saturday 9th September 2023

Copenhagen, Royal Arena (NEW DATE)

N/A

Wednesday 13th September 2023

London, Palladium (NEW DATE)

020 3925 2998

Thursday 14th September 2023

London, Palladium (NEW DATE)

020 3925 2998

Friday 15th September 2023

London, Palladium (NEW DATE)

020 3925 2998

Saturday 16th September 2023

London, Palladium (NEW DATE)

020 3925 2998

Saturday 23rd September 2023

Oslo, Spektrum (NEW DATE)

+47 21 95 92 00

Friday 6th October 2023

London, OVO Arena Wembley (NEW DATE)

020 8782 5566

Saturday 28th October 2023

Lisbon, Altice Arena (NEW DATE)

+351 21 891 8409

Thursday 9th November 2023

Stockholm, Avicii Arena (NEW DATE)

+46 8 600 91 00

Friday 17th November 2023

Berlin, Mercedez-Benz Arena (NEW DATE)

+493020 6070 8844

Friday 1st December 2023

Munich, Olympiahalle (NEW DATE)

+49 89 30670

Monday 11th December 2023

Bristol, Beacon (NEW DATE)

0117 203 4040

Tuesday 12th December 2023

Bristol, Beacon (NEW DATE)

0117 203 4040