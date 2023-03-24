Busted announce 20th anniversary UK arena tour for September

Busted will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a major UK arena tour taking place this September.

The trio – James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis – will kick off the run on 2nd September 2023 in Plymouth. In the build-up to the tour, Busted will release new versions of 15 of their classic hits featuring some very special guests.

With an audience of 150,000 fans over the course of fifteen shows, Busted will be supported by Hanson for all the shows from Birmingham onwards. They will also take New Hope Club on the road for the tour.

The first track to launch the 20th anniversary celebrations will be a new version of Busted’s song ‘Loser Kid’ featuring Simple Plan, which will be released on 14th April. ‘Loser Kid’ featured as the final track on their self-titled debut album and was co-written by Bourne, Simpson and Willis.

Fans who sign up to Busted’s mailing list will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets which opens at 9am on Wednesday 29th March 29th. Remaining tickets will then go on general sale from 9am on Friday 31st March 31st.

The dates are:



SEPTEMBER

2nd – Plymouth, Pavilions

3rd – Cardiff, International Arena

5th – Swansea, Arena

6th – Bournemouth, BIC

7th – Brighton, Centre

9th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

10th – London, The O2

12th – Bridlington, Spa

15th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

16th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

17th – Leeds, First Direct Arena

19th – Aberdeen, P&J Live

20th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

22nd – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

24th – Manchester, AO Arena