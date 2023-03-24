Busted announce 20th anniversary UK arena tour for September

Busted will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a major UK arena tour taking place this September.
The trio – James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis – will kick off the run on 2nd September 2023 in Plymouth. In the build-up to the tour, Busted will release new versions of 15 of their classic hits featuring some very special guests.
With an audience of 150,000 fans over the course of fifteen shows, Busted will be supported by Hanson for all the shows from Birmingham onwards. They will also take New Hope Club on the road for the tour.
The first track to launch the 20th anniversary celebrations will be a new version of Busted’s song ‘Loser Kid’ featuring Simple Plan, which will be released on 14th April. ‘Loser Kid’ featured as the final track on their self-titled debut album and was co-written by Bourne, Simpson and Willis.
Fans who sign up to Busted’s mailing list will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets which opens at 9am on Wednesday 29th March 29th. Remaining tickets will then go on general sale from 9am on Friday 31st March 31st.
The dates are:
SEPTEMBER
2nd – Plymouth, Pavilions
3rd – Cardiff, International Arena
5th – Swansea, Arena
6th – Bournemouth, BIC
7th – Brighton, Centre
9th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
10th – London, The O2
12th – Bridlington, Spa
15th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
16th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
17th – Leeds, First Direct Arena
19th – Aberdeen, P&J Live
20th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
22nd – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
24th – Manchester, AO Arena