Norah Jones announces UK tour for the autumn

Norah Jones is heading back to the UK for a tour this autumn it has been announced.

The run will take place after her summer European shows, he first tour dates on the continent since 2019. The European run will visit France, Belgium, Italy, Croatia, Hungary, Austria, Spain, and Portugal in July.

The UK shows will take place in November with performances in London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow, as well as Belfast and Dublin.

The full dates are:

July 6 – La Seine Musical – Paris, France

July 8 – Gent Jazz Festival – Gent, Belgium

July 11 – Jazz a Vienne – Vienne, France

July 14 – Lucca Festival – Lucca, Italy

July 15 – Ljetna Pozornica – Opatija, Croatia

July 16 – Veszprem Festival – Veszprem, Hungary

July 18 – Klassik am Dom – Linz, Austria

July 21 – Cap Roig Festival – Calella de Palafrugell, Spain

July 22 – Jazzaldia – San Sebastian, Spain

July 24 – Jazz in Marciac – Marciac, France

July 27 – Starlite Festival – Marbella, Spain

July 29 – Cool Jazz Festival – Lisbon, Portugal

Nov. 4 – Sage – Gateshead, UK

Nov. 6 – Symphony Hall – Birmingham, UK

Nov. 7 – The Bridgewater Hall – Manchester, UK

Nov. 8 – Royal Concert Hall – Glasgow, UK

Nov. 10 – Forum – Bath, UK

Nov. 11 – Palladium – London, UK

Nov. 13 – Waterfront Hall – Belfast, Ireland

Nov. 14 – 3Olympia – Dublin, Ireland



Ticket pre-sales begin on Wednesday with a public on-sale Friday 24th March at 10am GMT. Visit www.norahjones.com for more details.