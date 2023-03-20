Daryl Hall to join Billy Joel at BST Hyde Park and he announces a headline show

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Daryl Hall will be supporting Billy Joel at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Friday 7th July 2023 it has been announced.

This is a rare opportunity for fans to see two of the most iconic and influential figures in rock music in one incredible evening. In addition, Hall has announced a headline show at London’s Eventim Apollo on Sunday 9th July 2023 where he will be joined by his long-time friend and collaborator Todd Rundgren.

Both performances promise to be a must-see event for fans, showcasing Hall’s legendary vocals, dynamic stage presence, and impressive musical repertoire. Hall will also be joined by his incredible house band which includes some of the most talented musicians in the industry, that are featured on his web series, ‘Live From Daryl’s Hose’. www.livefromdarylshouse.com.

“So glad to be back in London playing” says Hall. “I always have the best shows there.”

From his early beginnings on the streets of Philadelphia to his success with one of the best-selling duos of all time, Hall has achieved countless career milestones over the past four decades. Hall’s London shows will be sure to feature a diverse mix of classic hits and recent material, including tracks from his latest album, ‘Before After’, as well as fan favourites that he is so well known for.

This show promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans of classic rock and soul music. Don’t miss your chance to see these legendary musicians perform live at the legendary west London venue.

Tickets for Daryl Hall’s headline show at London’s Eventim Apollo go on sale Friday 24th March 2023 at 10am via www.livenation.co.uk.