Swedish rockers House of Shakira announce new album ‘XIT’ for May release & drop new song

Swedish melodic hard rockers House Of Shakira will release a new album entitled ‘XIT’ on 19th May, a record that maintains a reputation for being one of the most consistently unique acts in their genre over a three decade plus career. A single and video for the song ‘Something In The Water’ is available from today (March 20th).

Pre-order or pre-save ‘XIT’ right here

Originally known as The Station, the group formed in Stockholm in 1991. Changing their name because the local record label The Record Station thought it was too close to their own, their chosen moniker came about when a magazine ran a contest to have their readers pick it. A reader suggested House Of Shakira after various newspapers had written about a London-based boutique that turned out to be a brothel using the sale of clothes as a front. The band loved the name and have always thought it a neat metaphor for something that is not what it seems. It also fits with their music not being what would typically be deemed ‘melodic rock’.

‘XIT’ follows a 25th Anniversary reissue of the band’s debut album ‘Lint’ in 2022.

Track list:

1 Something In The Water

2 No Silver Lining

3 Toxic Train

4 Your Exit

5 Too Much Love

6 The Messenger

7 Twisted Attitude

8 Nowhere Bound

9 Chimera

10 Hell Or Heaven

11 Xit