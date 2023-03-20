Madeline Edwards announces headline London show – ticket details & links here

Fresh from her stand-out performances at Country To Country Festival 2023 earlier this month, fast-rising singer-songwriter Madeline Edwards has announced her debut UK headline show at London’s Omeara on Friday July 7.

During a phenomenal weekend of C2C performances at London’s The O2 which saw her play to packed rooms at The Bluebird Café, Indigo2, the official Aftershow parties and the Main Arena Spotlight Stage, Edwards emphatically proved why she was heralded on so many “Tips for 2023” lists, including Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artists To Watch: Country Class, You Tube Black Voices Class of 2023, Pandora Artists to Watch for 2023, Entertainment Focus Breakthrough Artists and Ones To Watch in 2023 and Holler’s 23 New Artists for 2023 list.

Her peerless voice and engaging stage presence prompted the Daily Telegraph to single out the “powerhouse country singer-songwriter of colour” in its review of the C2C festival and Country In The UK declared: “Further highlights from across the three days were…..witnessing Madeline Edwards practically blow the roof off the Indigo with one of the most remarkable voices you will ever hear live.”

‘Crashlanded’, Edwards’ debut album, was released in November 2022 via Warner Music Nashville. All 12 songs were co-written by Edwards and our review of the album can br read by clicking right here.

“Texas-raised Edwards is one of country’s most intriguing rising stars. She weaves alienation into catchy songs with incendiary choruses” Daily Express and Daily Mirror review of Crashlanded.