Hozier announces 2023 UK summer dates

Hozier is making a UK live return this summer with his first tour here in four years.

The singer-songwriter will perform headline shows across the UK including four major outdoor shows Glasgow Queens Park on 25th June, Manchester Castlefield Bowl on 5th July, Cardiff Castle on 6th July and London Alexandra Palace Park on 21st July.

The news coincides with the release of Hozier’s new EP ‘Eat Your Young’, which includes three new songs – the title track, ‘All Things End’ and ‘Through Me (The Flood)’. Hozier is set to release his third album ‘Unreal Unearth’ later this year.

The singer broke through with his single ‘Take Me To Church’ and his self-titled debut album landed at number 2 on the Billboard 200. The follow up ‘Wasteland, Baby!’ was released to massive critical acclaim in March 2019, entering the US Billboard Top 200 Chart at number 1.

Last year Hozier teamed up with ‘God of War: Ragnarok’s composer, Bear McCreary to write the song ‘Blood Upon The Snow’, which was featured in the soundtrack for the game. The same year he also released ‘Swan Upon Leda’, in a statement shared alongside the release, the star explained that he was sharing the track as a way of showing “solidarity” with those fighting for reproductive rights.

The full list of dates is:

Sunday 25 June – Glasgow Queens Park ***

Sunday 02 July – Halifax The Piece Hall ***

Monday 03 July – Newcastle O2 City Hall **

Wednesday 05 July – Manchester Castlefield Bowl *

Thursday 06 July – Cardiff Castle *

Saturday 08 July – Bournemouth O2 Academy **

Sunday 09 July – Birmingham O2 Academy **

Friday 21 July – London Alexandra Palace Park *



*Special guests The Teskey Brothers & Victoria Canal

**Special guests Victoria Canal

*** Special guests Alison Russell & Victoria Canal

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday 24th March at 9:30am and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk