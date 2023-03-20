Bailey Zimmerman announces release of debut album ‘Religiously’

Bailey Zimmerman is set to release his full-length debut ‘Religiously. The Album.’ on May 12 via Warner Music Nashville/Elektra (PRE-ORDER HERE). Zimmerman is featured as a co-writer on 11 of the 16 tracks, including the soaring title-track ‘Religiously’ which is out now.

“The past two years of my life have been insane and the fact that I get to release my first ever album is so surreal,” Zimmerman shared. “Thank you to everyone that has had my back through thick and thin. I will never be able to repay y’all for the love and support, this album is for you.”

The celebrated singer/songwriter was also recently announced as a first-time 2023 CMT Music Awards nominee. Zimmerman received a nod in the Breakthrough Male Video of the Year category for his Platinum-selling, No 1. debut ‘Fall In Love’ as well as the Male Video of the Year category for current single ‘Rock And A Hard Place.’ The Platinum-certified hit is No. 2 at country radio now and continues its reign as one of the Top 3 most-streamed country songs of the year in the US.

Zimmerman’s 2022 record-shattering debut EP ‘Leave The Light On’ made history upon release as not only the most-streamed all-genre debut of 2022, but also the biggest streaming country debut of all time. Currently No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and Top 30 on the Billboard 200, the EP continues to be a worldwide success, holding firm inside the Top 30 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart and Top 20 on the ARIA Country Albums Chart.

Credit: Warner Nashville

The Illinois native is out on the road now with global superstar Morgan Wallen for his 2023 ‘One Night At A Time’ world tour, kicking off overseas in New Zealand and Australia this week before returning stateside in April. The 39-date trek will visit multiple legendary venues including stadium stops at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, LA’s SoFi Stadium and Boston’s Fenway Park before wrapping on October 7th at Tacoma Dome in Washington.

Tickets are on sale now at BaileyZimmermanMusic.com