Carrie Underwood talks about her new single, her creative process and her questionable driving skills with Kelleigh Bannen

Carrie Underwood joins Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen to celebrate the release of her new single “Out Of That Truck.” Carrie talks keeping her creative process rolling, her questionable driving skills, and balancing country super-stardom with being a mom.

Carrie Underwood Tells Apple Music About ‘Out Of That Truck’

We all have, if it’s a date place or your house, or something that reminds us of people, whether it is like a former relationship or people that are in your life or currently in your life or whatever, it’s kind of like you just see fingerprints of people everywhere, if it’s a familiar space.

So we kind of wanted to explore that in the song. And, if you’re spending a lot of time with somebody in a vehicle of some sort, especially if you do live out in the country, and you are riding around in trucks, it definitely would be a space that, if you’re leaving your mark physically in that space, it would just make that person always think of you and your time together.

Carrie Underwood Tells Apple Music About Still Driving the Mustang She Won When She Won American Idol

I do still have the car that I won when I won American Idol. So I have my blue Mustang. And every once in a while something will happen where I’ll have my car getting serviced or whatever, and I’ll get to drive that car. And it always makes me want to drive it more, because it was such a pivotal point in my life, and that was the car that I was driving around when I was first moved to Tennessee. I’m very, very glad I still have that car. Like I said, every time I get in it, I’m always like, why don’t I just drive this more often? Just because, it makes me feel good.

Carrie Underwood Tells Apple Music About Her Las Vegas Residency

In Vegas, I think one of the coolest things is that everybody’s from everywhere. Like everywhere in the world, people come to Vegas, and it’s such a cool thought to look out on the audience and think, how many states, how many countries, how many different places are people from, and we’re just all in this theater, having a blast together.

I enjoy it, I enjoy the theater stage, it’s such an incredible theater. It looks great, it sounds great. And it’s just kind of a different… I get to switch gears, and I enjoy that… And it’s nice to stay in one place too. It is nice to travel. But again, in the kind of switching things up, getting to play in the theater, and then when the show’s done, I get to go up to my room, and go nighty night.