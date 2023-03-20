Jelly Roll announces the release date of his debut full-length Country project ‘Whitsitt Chapel’

Jelly Roll has announced the name, date, and album cover of his highly-anticipated new album ‘Whitsitt Chapel’ to be released on 2nd June. Titled after the church the Antioch-native grew up attending, the debut full-length Country project on BMG/Stoney Creek Records features 13 tracks, including his current single, ‘Need A Favor’.

“This album is about growth and gratitude happening in my life. I wanted to create a project that felt hopeful. I believe the worst feeling a person can have is feeling hopeless or worthless. This is therapeutic music. Real music for real people with real problems,” Jelly Roll shared.

The announcement comes on the heels of a massive, history-making year for Jelly Roll, including selling out his hometown venue – Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena – for more than 16,000 fans, making his Grand Ole Opry debut, scoring his first Country radio No. 1 and a two-week Rock No. 1, and topping Billboard’s Emerging Artist chart for an astounding 25 straight weeks. Jelly’s run marked the longest reign ever to date, for any artist, on the chart.

Additionally, the Antioch native was named to CRS New Faces at the 2023 Country Radio Seminar, and announced his upcoming 44 date Backroad Baptism Tour, which will kick off this July. Having “cemented his rising mainstream stardom” (Tennessean), Jelly Roll continues to break records, independently building his fan base and amassing more than 4 Billion collective career streams to date. Jelly Roll became the first act this decade to top the Rock charts while simultaneously having a Top 30 song on Country radio with his #1 hit, ‘Son Of A Sinner’, and he is the first artist in Billboard history to do so with debut singles.

