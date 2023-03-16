Far From Saints to release debut album in June

Far From Saints will release its debut self-titled album on 16th June 2023 it has been announced.

The trio – Kelly Jones of Stereophonics with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker from The Wind and The Wave – has released new track ‘Take It Through the Night’ to celebrate the album announcement. You can listen to it below:

The album will be released on CD, LP and digital formats. You can pre-order and pre-save it now. The album features the previously released single ‘Let’s Turn This Back Around’ and the new track ‘Take It Through the Night’.

Patty says, “It’s an album and it’s meant to be listened to from start to finish. That’s what I’d like for people to do. Listen to the whole thing and see it as a complete work on its own.”

In ‘Take It Through The Night’, Patty’s yearning, longing vocal provides echoes of the haunting melody and emotional resonance of Fleetwood Mac, while Kelly and Dwight’s layered wall-of-sound guitars possess both the squalling slide of timeless Southern rock and a lurching intensity which recalls Led Zeppelin’s ‘Kashmir’. The song was written and produced by Far From Saints, with mixing courtesy of the Grammy-nominated Al Clay (Blur, Pixies).

Kelly recalls, “Patty wrote the whole ‘Take It Through The Night’ lyric herself. I had a tiny part of a blues riff and Dwight ran away with it and turned the chorus into a bit of an Eagles and Joe Walsh vibe. We were just in full-on guitar mode. We were trying to make an Allman Brothers record with that one.”

The track listing for the album is:

Screaming Hallelujah Faded Black Tattoo Take It Through The Night Let’s Turn This Back Around Gonna Find What’s Killing Me The Ride We Won’t Get Out Alive No Fool Like An Old Fool Let The Light Shine Over You Own It

Far From Saints will make their live debut later this month with a warm-up show at London’s Oslo ahead of Roger Daltrey’s Teenage Cancer Trust gala at the Royal Albert Hall on March 26th. They will then follow their debut headline show at EartH Theatre on June 5th by supporting Kings Of Leon at their two headline shows at Wrexham FC on May 27th and 28th.

The band will then play three outdoor shows as special guests to Paul Weller, as well as Black Deer Festival in June with further shows to be announced soon. See their full list of dates below: