Thunder guitarist Luke Morley announces six date Uk tour

Luke Morley, the celebrated Thunder guitarist and songwriter, is set to hit the road in January 2024, following the resounding success of his solo album ‘Songs From the Blue Room’. The six-date UK tour promises to deliver an electrifying experience, showcasing Morley’s diverse and genre-blurring solo compositions.

Reflecting on the unexpected journey, Morley shared, “I hadn’t originally intended to tour as I don’t really see myself as a solo act but the response to the album was so positive, I had to give it some serious consideration. My only proviso was making sure the musicians I wanted to play with were all available and up for it and fortunately they were. Once I’d established that, I really couldn’t say no!”

The tour boasts an ensemble of exceptional talents, including Thunder bassist Chris Childs, accomplished guitarist Dean Howard (known for Cats In Space and T’Pau), the skilled Sam Tanner (keyboardist from Thunder’s recent UK tour), and drummer Dave McCluskey (associated with The Union and The Quireboys).

But that’s not all! Audiences will also have the opportunity to witness Luke’s special guests, the dynamic six-piece Hillbilly Vegas, during their inaugural UK tour. Hailing from Oklahoma, Hillbilly Vegas brings their distinctive blend of invigorating Southern Rock and authentic Outlaw Country to British audiences.

The album ‘Songs From the Blue Room’, now available on all major digital platforms through Conquest Music, comes in various formats including CD, digital, and a limited-edition blue vinyl.

Tour Dates:

Jan 25th: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill

Jan 26th: Glasgow The Cathouse

Jan 27th: Newcastle Riverside

Jan 29th: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Jan 30th: Cardiff The Globe

Jan 31st: London Islington Academy

Luke Morley’s solo endeavor is poised to be a captivating fusion of talent and musical diversity, promising unforgettable nights of entertainment for fans across the UK.