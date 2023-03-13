Jake Worthington to release self-titled debut album in April

Jake Worthington will release his self-titled debut album via Big Loud Records on 7th April 2023 it has been announced.

Inspired by classic Country music, from Ray Price to Merle Haggard to George Jones and George Strait, Worthington is making a name for himself with his truth-telling and signature drawl. He started honing his craft as a performer and songwriter in his mid-teens and has been in writing rooms with Roger Springer, Monty Holmes, Nick Walsh, Robert Arthur, David Lee Murphy, Wyatt McCubbin, Jake Doucet, Jessi Alexander, and many more.

“I don’t mind being a dark horse,” Worthington says, welcoming his role as keeper of the honky-tonk flame. “Blame it on my raising, but I think there ought to be room for country in country music.”

12 of the 13 tracks on the album were self-penned and it was produced by Joey Moi. There’s also a collaboration with labelmate Ernest on there.

Credit: Big Loud Records

The track listing for the record is:

State You Left Me In (Jake Worthington, Timothy Baker, Roger Springer) Single At The Same Time (Jake Worthington, Robert Arthur, Kim Penz, Jacob Boyd Weinschenk) Without You (Jake Worthington, Jody Booth, Roger Springer) Pop Goes The Whiskey (feat. ERNEST) (Rocky Block, Seth Ennis, Kyle Fishman, Ernest Keith Smith) Ain’t Got You To Hold (Jake Worthington, Joe Denim, Roger Springer) She Ain’t You (Jake Worthington, Jake Doucet, Roger Springer) Next New Thing (Jake Worthington, Steve Leslie, Roger Springer) Honky Tonk Crowd (Jake Worthington, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Roger Springer) I Ain’t Goin Anywhere (Jake Worthington, Wyatt McCubbin, Roger Springer) Night Time Is My Time (Jake Worthington, Monty Holmes, Roger Springer) Only One Way To Find Out (Jake Worthington, Jessi Alexander, Dave Cohen, David Lee Murphy) Heaven Can’t Be Found (Jake Worthington, Will Jones, Kim Penz, Roger Springer) Closing Time (Jake Worthington, Nick Walsh)

This Friday, Worthington will release two new songs – ‘State You Left Me In’ and ‘Next New Thing’.

Worthington has previously opening shows for Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Pat Green, Hank Williams Jr., Ernest, and more.

See Worthington at the following dates this year:

4/1/2023 Hidalgo, Texas Payne Arena*

4/7/2023 Spring, Texas Rowdy’s Dance Hall

4/14/2023 Corpus Christi, Texas Concrete Street Amphitheater+

4/15/2023 Yantis, Texas Neon Moon

4/21/2023 Broken Bow, Okla. Hochatown Saloon

4/22/2023 Royse City, Texas Southern Junction

5/5/2023 New Braunfels, Texas Freiheit Country Store

5/6/2023 Fort Worth, Texas Magnolia Motor Lounge

5/12/2023 El Campo, Texas Greek Bros.

5/13/2023 Katy, Texas Mo’s Place

5/19/2023 Round Rock, Texas The Long Branch Saloon

* with Jon Pardi

+ with Randy Rogers Band & Gary Allan