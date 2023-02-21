HomeTV'Dublin Narcos' coming to Sky Documentaries in March - watch the trailer

TV
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

The official trailer has been released for forthcoming Sky Original series ‘Dublin Narcos’.

The three-part docu-series will air on Sky Documentaries and NOW from 4th March 2023. It tells the story of how Dublin transformed from a recession-blighted city in the 1980s to a growing metropolis in the 1990s.

As its fortune changed, so too did its criminals. They spotted new opportunities. Those opportunities were sourcing and selling a succession of illegal substances – heroin, ecstasy and cocaine. As these drugs exploded in popularity, they came to redefine life and crime in Ireland, making millions for some, while fuelling a rise in addiction, violence and organised crime for many others. 

Fusing documentary and drama, ‘Dublin Narcos’ tells the story of how drugs changed the fabric of Dublin, which can still be seen to this day. This ground-breaking series hears first-hand from an extraordinary cast of characters, swept up in the burgeoning new business of drugs – from the kingpins to the Gardaí who struggled to find new ways to bring down the new breed of criminal; from local mums who fought battles with dealers, to cocaine couriers and club owners; and from ravers who rode the wave of drug fuelled euphoria, to users whose forays into dealing led to their own downfall.

Crucially, the series also hears from the fearless journalists whose attempts to expose the drug barons eventually lead to the death of one of their bravest, Veronica Guerin.

Produced by Blast! Films in conjunction with Sky Studios, ‘Dublin Narcos’ will premiere on Sky Documentaries and NOW on Saturday 4th March at 9pm.

