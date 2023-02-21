‘The Good Mothers’ coming to Disney+ in April

Italian Original Series ‘The Good Mothers’ will launch on Disney+ with all six episodes on 5th April 2023 it has been confirmed.

The debut date was revealed today during a press conference held in Berlin with some of the cast and filmmakers present. The trailer has been released, which you can watch at the top of this article.

Credit: Disney+

The upcoming series about the ‘Ndrangheta seen entirely from the perspective of the women who dared to challenge it, is competing at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival in the “Berlinale Series” section, where the first two episodes will have their world premiere this evening, Tuesday 21st February.

‘The Good Mothers’ is nominated for the Berlinale Series Award, established this year, and the first prize to be awarded specifically for a series in the festival’s history.

The cast includes Gaia Girace (“My Brilliant Friend”) as Denise Cosco, Valentina Bellè (“Catch-22”, “Medici”) as Giuseppina Pesce, Barbara Chichiarelli (“Suburra – The series”, “Bad Tales”) as Anna Colace, Francesco Colella (“ZeroZeroZero”, “Trust”) as Carlo Cosco, Simona Distefano (“The Traitor”) as Concetta Cacciola, Andrea Dodero (“Thou Shalt Not Hate”) as Carmine and with Micaela Ramazzotti (“Like Crazy”, “The First Beautiful Thing”) as Lea Garofalo.

‘The Good Mothers’ is a multi-layered narrative that follows the shocking true story of three women who were born into the deadliest of the Italian Mafia clans, and how they worked with a courageous female prosecutor to bring it down from the inside. The women must fight their own families for the right to survive and build a new future for their children.

Based on a true story, ‘The Good Mothers’ follows the story of Denise, daughter of Lea Garofalo, Maria Concetta Cacciola and Giuseppina Pesce, three women who dared to defy the ‘Ndrangheta mafia. To help them, prosecutor Anna Colace, having just arrived in Calabria, has an intuition: to be able to defeat the ‘Ndrangheta clans, you need to focus on the women. It is a strategy that brings with it great risk: The ‘Ndrangheta is famous and feared for its iron fist and insidious power. “The Good Mothers” follows Denise, Giuseppina and Maria Concetta in their attempt to free themselves from the criminal power and collaborate with the authorities.

The series is based on the book by Alex Perry and it has been adapted for the screen by Stephen Butchard (‘Bagdad Central’). It is directed by Julian Jarrold (‘The Crown’) and Elisa Amoruso (‘Sirley’), and produced by House Productions (‘Sherwood’) and Wildside (‘My Brilliant Friend’).