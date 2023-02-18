Sebastián Yatra releases new single ‘Una Noche Sin Pensar’ – watch the video

Sebastián Yatra has released new single ‘Una Noche Sin Pensar’ (‘A Night Without Thinking’) along with the steamy music video.

The upbeat song is the first new material from Yatra this year and the video sees the Latin superstar enjoying a steamy liaison at the beach with a beautiful woman, played by Spanish It-girl Milena Smit. The sequence in the video is a fantasy as Yatra recalls a former relationship that he still thinks about.

The video was directed by Joaquin Cambre from a concept by Yatra. The single’s cover art has gained a lot of traction online. Depicting a scene from the video where Yatra and Smit are embracing naked in the sea, the cover was created by Spanish painter Marta de la Fuente.

In 2022 Yatra released his third studio album ‘Dharma’, which featured the hits ‘Tacones Rojo’ and ‘Amor Pasajero’. The album won ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ at the Latin Grammys along with ‘Best Pop Song’ for ‘Tacones Rojo’.

It was recently confirmed that Yatra will host the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro awards. The singer has picked up 10 nominations including ‘Artist of the Year’, ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Album of the Year’.