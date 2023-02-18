Valentina Zenere, one of the stars of Netflix’s breakout hit series ‘Élite’, has released her new single ‘Dale’ (‘Go Ahead’ in English).

The Argentine singer and actress has teamed up with producer Chris Zadley for the seductive track. The two co-wrote the song with Eva Puc and Marcos Panadero, which tells the story of two people drawn to one another.

In the video directed by Xabi Goitisolo and Juan Miguel Herrero, Zenere sings to camera and gets up close and personal with a mystery man. ‘Dale’ is Zenere’s second single and the follow-up to 2022’s ‘Cero Coma‘.

Zenere is perhaps best-known for her role as heiress Isadora Artiñán in ‘Élite’. The actress has appeared in seasons 5 and 6 and will reprise her role in season 7. Over the past two seasons, Isadora found out that she’d been gang-raped by three of her classmates and the latest season saw her going to extreme lengths to get justice.

Prior to ‘Élite’, Zenere rose to fame as a Disney star in the Argentine telenovela ‘Soy Luna’, where she played the character Ámbar Smith for 220 episodes. She also appeared in the fifth season of the Netflix series ‘Cable Girls’.