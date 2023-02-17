TINI releases new album ‘Cupido’

Argentine popstar TINI has released her new album ‘Cupido’, along with the music video for the title track.

‘Cupido’ takes listeners on a journey through love and heartbreak and it features 14 songs that showcase TINI’s ability to fuse genres as well as showing off her voice.

“This is ‘Cupido’, this album has meant so much to me since the first song I shared with you all, ‘Mientemé’. An era full of growth and personal discovery. Thank you all for following me along with me the way you do. This milestone will forever leave a mark on my heart,” TINI comments.

Every track on the record was written by TINI alongside her stellar songwriting team. The album features the previously released tracks ‘Muñecas’ feat. La Joaqui and Steve Aoki; ‘Miénteme’ feat. María Becerra; ‘Carne y Hueso’; ‘La Loto’ feat. Anitta and Becky G; ‘BAR’ feat. L-Gante; ‘El último Beso’ feat. Tiago PZK; ‘Fantasi’ feat. Beéle; ‘Maldita Foto’ feat. Manuel Turizo; and the global hit ‘La Triple T’.

TINI is set to continue her tour across Latin America and Europe in the coming months. She is nominated for the Premio Lo Nuestro 2023 Remix del Año category for the song ‘La Ducha’ in the company of four other female global superstar singers and songwriters.