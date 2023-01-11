Easton Corbin to release new 14 track album ‘Let’s Do Country Right’ this month

Easton Corbin announces his highly anticipated full length album ‘Let’s Do Country Right’ which is set for release on January 20 via Stone Country Records. Gassing up his four-wheel drive, the 14-track compilation features Corbin’s old school sound and proves the steel guitar is still cool all set to down home lyrics reminiscent of classic jukebox tunes.

Corbin bears his red dirt soul in ‘Somebody’s Gotta Be Country’ and pays homage to one of his musical heroes with ‘Hey Merle’. The platinum selling singer-songwriter partnered up to continue the “celebration of ‘country gold’ classics” (Billboard), with esteemed songwriters including Rhett Akins, Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson, Adam Craig, Rodney Clawson, Shane Minor and more to bring this project to life. This will be Corbin’s first full-length record since 2015.



PRE-SAVE ‘LET’S DO COUNTRY RIGHT’ HERE.





“I’m so excited to have a full-length studio album coming out with Stone Country Records. After I signed with them last year, we immediately got to work on this project,” shares Corbin. “What I love most about this record is that I had a chance to get back to my roots and make the true traditional country music that made me want to do this for a living.”





Last year, the country chart-topper signed with Stone Country Records, a label venture led by industry veterans Benny Brown, Paul Brown, and Jason Sellers and immediately got to work preparing for this album. After making his way back to radio airwaves with ‘I Can’t Decide’ he also left fans wanting more after a sneak peek of swoon-worthy track ‘Marry That Girl’ which he performed on FOX’s hit reboot show Joe Millionaire: for Richer or Poorer.



Track Listing:

1. Hey Merle (Easton Corbin, Rodney Clawson, Wade Kirby)

2. I Can’t Decide (Easton Corbin, Ashley Gorley, Wade Kirby, Rhett Akins)

3. Marry That Girl (Easton Corbin, Adam Craig, Shane Minor, Wade Kirby)

4. Somebody’s Gotta Be Country (Ashley Gorley, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson)

5. Let’s Do Country Right (Easton Corbin, Carson Chamberlain, Wade Kirby, Wyatt McCubbin)

6. Between You and Me (Easton Corbin, Brad Clawson, Wade Kirby, Jim Beavers)

7. Where Do You Go (Easton Corbin, Josh Jenkins, Wade Kirby)

8. Lonesome Drinkers (Easton Corbin, Shane Minor, Wade Kirby, Brice Long)

9. Over A Girl (Easton Corbin, Ben Hayslip, Wade Kirby)

10. Real Good Country Song (Easton Corbin, Ashley Gorley, Wade Kirby, Rodney Clawson)

11. Whiskey Don’t Take Me Back (Easton Corbin, Brad Clawson, Wade Kirby, Shane Minor)

12. Honky Tonk Land (Easton Corbin, David Lee Murphy, Wade Kirby)

13. Wind You Up (Easton Corbin, Wade Kirby, Kelly Archer)

14. In It (Jimmy Robbins, Josh Thompson, Laura Veltz)