Watch: Adam Lambert unveils powerful video for ‘Holding Out For a Hero’

The roll out for Adam Lambert‘s upcoming album ‘High Drama‘, released 24th February 2023, continues with the unveiling of the music video for ‘Holding Out For a Hero’.

The dramatic video was directed by Jordan Rossi and it showcases Lambert performing his glam-rock retelling of Bonnie Tyler’s 1980s hit, surrounded by dancers in glittery helmets, who he encourages to take off their helmets and express their true individual identities.

‘High Drama’ is executive produced by Lambert alongside production from Tommy English, Andrew Wells, George Moore and Mark Crew.

The album is a collection of cover songs with Lambert putting his unique twist on them.

Watch the video for ‘Holding Out For a Hero’ at the top of this article.