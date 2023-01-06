Listen: Steve Aoki & Regard debut new single ‘New York’ featuring Mazie

Steve Aoki is kicking off 2023 with a banger in the shape of ‘New York’, a collaboration with DJ and producer Regard featuring pop singer Mazie.

The upbeat dance club jam joins mazie’s dreamlike, twisted musical tendencies through a seamless combination of Regard’s unmistakable production and Aoki’s high-powered creativity for a song that arrives just in time to become the pop anthem to kick off the new year.

‘New York’ arrives on the heels of ‘HiROQUEST: Genesis’, Aoki’s expansive world-building album, which included an array of collaborations from Kane Brown to Taking Back Sunday and Georgia Ku, MOD SUN, Bryce Vine, Santa Fe Klan, Lil Xan, Goody Grace, and more.

During a limited CD pre-sale for ‘HiROQUEST: Genesis’, trading cards were available as an insert, and a staggering 27K+ CDs sold. Aoki also graced recent covers of Entrepreneur Magazine, Electronic Musician, and Adweek as their “Visionary of the Year.”

The world Aoki is creating with his ongoing ‘HiROQUEST’ brand is an ever-growing extension of himself and his worldwide community, further cementing his reputation as a boundless creative artist who seeks connectivity through collaboration, welcoming all into his universe.

Take a listen to the track at the top of this article.