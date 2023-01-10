Morrissey announces London show for March

Singer-songwriter Morrissey has announced a headline show at London’s Eventim Apollo on Sunday 19th March 2023.

The show is part of his European tour, which will see him performing dates in France and Belgium.

Tickets for the shows go on general sale Friday 13th January at 10am (local time).

The full dates for 2023 are:

Wed 08 March | Paris Salle Pleyel, France | Ticketmaster.fr

Wed 09 March | Paris Salle Pleyel, France | Ticketmaster.fr

Sun 12 March | Lyon Amphitheatre, France | Ticketmaster.fr

Mon 13 March | Strasbourg Salle Erasme, France | Ticketmaster.fr

Wed 15 March | Antwerp Stadsschouwburg Theatre, Belgium | gracialive.be

Thu 16 March | Brussels Bozar Theatre, Belgium | gracialive.be

Sun 19 March | London Eventim Apollo | gigst.rs/Morrissey

Morrissey’s latest album, “I Am Not a Dog on a Chain” was released in 2020 via BMG. He released new single ‘Rebels Without Applause’ in November, which is expected to be part of his new album due for release later this year.