Win ‘Smile’ on Blu-ray and watch a behind-the-scenes clip

Horror box-office smash ‘Smile’ was released to buy just before Christmas and it’s continuing to terrify audiences in their home.
The film stars Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter who, after witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.
The Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray releases come packed with over an hour of heart-pounding bonus content, including the award-winning, chilling short film by writer/director Parker Finn that inspired ‘Smile’.
Face your fears with deleted scares not seen in cinemas, go behind the scenes with the cast and crew, then fully immerse yourself in the escalating nightmare with the director’s commentary.
We’ve got an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip focusing on Gillian Zinser’s character in the film. Watch it below:
‘Smile’ is available to Download & Keep and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD now.
To celebrate the release of ‘Smile’, we have 1 copy on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…a Rafflecopter giveaway
This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 12th January 2022.
Terms & Conditions
- The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 18.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
- Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
- Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
- Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
- Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
- The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
- There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
- Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.