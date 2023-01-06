Win ‘Smile’ on Blu-ray and watch a behind-the-scenes clip

Horror box-office smash ‘Smile’ was released to buy just before Christmas and it’s continuing to terrify audiences in their home.

The film stars Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter who, after witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

The Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray releases come packed with over an hour of heart-pounding bonus content, including the award-winning, chilling short film by writer/director Parker Finn that inspired ‘Smile’.

Face your fears with deleted scares not seen in cinemas, go behind the scenes with the cast and crew, then fully immerse yourself in the escalating nightmare with the director’s commentary.

We’ve got an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip focusing on Gillian Zinser’s character in the film. Watch it below:

‘Smile’ is available to Download & Keep and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD now.

