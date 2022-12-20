Connect with us

Win ‘Tad The Lost Explorer and The Curse Of The Mummy’ on DVD

Join Tad and his gang on their latest exhilarating adventure at home!

Published

Tad The Lost Explorer and The Curse Of The Mummy
Credit: Paramount Pictures

Prepare for family friendly adventure with the international animated hit ‘Tad The Lost Explorer and The Curse of the Mummy’, available to Download & Keep and to rent now, and will be available to own on DVD 26th December from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Offering irresistible fun that the whole family can enjoy, ‘Tad The Lost Explorer and The Curse of The Mummy’ is an action-packed journey around the globe in the spirit of Indiana Jones.  The third film in the Tad franchise, this latest installment became the second-highest-grossing animated film in Spain this year and the second biggest opening weekend for a Spanish film in 2022.

Get ready to journey across the world with the most ambitious (and clumsiest) adventurer of all time — “Tad” Jones!  An ancient spell is unleashed when a slight blunder destroys a rare sarcophagus.  Now, Tad must team up with his friends Sara and his ‘oldest pal’ Mummy to race across the far corners of the Earth to stop the curse of the Emerald Tablet before things get really out of hand.

‘Tad The Lost Explorer and The Curse of the Mummy’ is rated U for action/peril, rude humour and language.

Tad The Lost Explorer and The Curse Of The Mummy’ available to Download & Keep now and on DVD December 26th.

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 1 copy on DVD to giveaway. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Monday 26th December 2022.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

