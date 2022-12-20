Win ‘Tad The Lost Explorer and The Curse Of The Mummy’ on DVD

Prepare for family friendly adventure with the international animated hit ‘Tad The Lost Explorer and The Curse of the Mummy’, available to Download & Keep and to rent now, and will be available to own on DVD 26th December from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Offering irresistible fun that the whole family can enjoy, ‘Tad The Lost Explorer and The Curse of The Mummy’ is an action-packed journey around the globe in the spirit of Indiana Jones. The third film in the Tad franchise, this latest installment became the second-highest-grossing animated film in Spain this year and the second biggest opening weekend for a Spanish film in 2022.

Get ready to journey across the world with the most ambitious (and clumsiest) adventurer of all time — “Tad” Jones! An ancient spell is unleashed when a slight blunder destroys a rare sarcophagus. Now, Tad must team up with his friends Sara and his ‘oldest pal’ Mummy to race across the far corners of the Earth to stop the curse of the Emerald Tablet before things get really out of hand.

‘Tad The Lost Explorer and The Curse of the Mummy’ is rated U for action/peril, rude humour and language.

‘Tad The Lost Explorer and The Curse Of The Mummy’ available to Download & Keep now and on DVD December 26th.

