Win ‘Black Adam’ on 4K UHD

Experience the first-ever feature film exploring the story of the DC Super Hero in the action adventure, when ‘Black Adam’ on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on 16th January 2023.

The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC, and Black Adam created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck, starring the voice of Dwayne Johnson (the ‘Jumanji’ films, ‘Moana’).

The film also stars the voices of Aldis Hodge (TV’s ‘City on a Hill’, ‘One Night in Miami’ film) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (TV’s ‘Sex/Life’, ‘Rush Hour 3’) as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari (‘Murder on the Orient Express’, ‘The Mummy’ films) as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell (‘Voyagers’ and TV’s ‘Trinkets’) as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui (TV’s ‘A Million Little Things’) as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan (the ‘Mamma Mia!’ and ‘James Bond’ franchises) as Dr. Fate.

The film was produced by Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon executive producing.

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods – and imprisoned just as quickly – Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

‘Black Adam’ is released on on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on 16th January 2023. It is available for Premium Digital Ownership and Premium Digital Rental now.

