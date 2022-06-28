Connect with us

‘Smile’ – watch the trailer for Paramount’s forthcoming horror

Prepare to be terrified!

Published

Ready to start your day off with nightmares? That’s exactly what watching the trailer for Paramount Pictures’ forthcoming horror ‘Smile’ will do.

The film is written and directed by Parker Finn, and stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey with Kal Penn and Rob Morgan.

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.
 
The film is produced by Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Robert Salerno, and executive produced by Adam Fishbach.

‘Smile’ is coming to UK cinemas soon. Watch the trailer at the top of this article and take a look at the poster below:


Smile
Credit: Paramount Pictures UK

