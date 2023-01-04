The Impact of Technology on Modern-Day Travel

From keeping you connected while backpacking around South America to enabling you to capture photo memories of your Prague stag do, technology has revolutionized the way we experience travel today.

What are the latest trends?

Travel technology is constantly evolving, and the current fashions are making it simpler than ever to explore the world. One of the most popular is virtual reality, which affords you the opportunity to take a tour of a destination before booking your flight, and even to experience attractions like museums or theme parks without actually going there. Another is AI-powered travel assistants: digital helpers which can help you plan your trip by providing personalized recommendations based on your preferences and budget, and which additionally give real-time updates on flight delays and other disruptions so that you’re always prepared for any situation. Finally, mobile apps are becoming increasingly favoured as they offer convenience and ease of use when booking flights, hotels, and activities; with just a few taps on your phone, you can quickly find the best deals for your trips and get all the information you need in one place.

Credit: Unsplash

Are there any risks?

In a word: yes. With the convenience of technology comes possible threats to security, particularly that of sensitive personal data. For instance, when booking online, you’re often required to provide details such as credit card numbers, passport numbers, and contact information; this can be stolen by hackers, who use it to make fraudulent purchases or access other accounts. Therefore, you should always use secure websites to carry out this task. On a related note, be aware of unsafe public Wi-Fi networks, which may expose your device to cyberattacks, and also phishing scams, which are attempts to acquire data through emails or text messages that appear to come from legitimate companies.

How to reduce your dependence

Perhaps because of the above risks, or perhaps because you’re conscious of how attached you are, you may wish to curb your reliance on technology while on holiday. If so, here are some strategies to consider: