Walter Presents: ‘The Defence’ Season 3 coming to All 4 this morning

Walter Presents is really spoiling us this month with the announcement that season 3 of Polish thriller ‘The Defence’ will arrive on All 4 on 27th January 2023.

Created by Remigiusz Mróz, the series stars Magdalena Cieleka, Filip Plawiak, Piotr Zurawski, Szymon Bobrowski, Jakub Gierszal and Ireneusz Czop.

Since burying her career, Chyłka provides legal advice for a living and her free time is spent drinking. Everything changes when approached by a man whose wife and daughter were brutally murdered. Chyłka undertakes the case to help this grieving husband and father with legal formalities related to inheritance policy. She does not expect that a seemingly trivial inheritance case may become a springboard for her return to the top…

To Chyłka’s surprise, the policy is for an absurdly high amount and was bought by Salus, a company whose interests are represented by Żelazny & McVay law firm, and more precisely – savvy lawyer Lew and his new apprentice Kordian. The possibility of getting back at the law firm and the prospect of high earnings puts Chyłka in a good mood, although the road to success will not be easy.

With relationships tainted by her recent downfall and the police gathering evidence against her client, the journey back to her prime proves tumultuous. Is Chyłka’s greatest enemy closer than she thought?

Nominated for Best Fabular Series at the Polish Film Awards two years in a row! This series is not one to miss.