Adam Lambert shares his mental health journey with Fearne Cotton on ‘Happy Place’ podcast

Adam Lambert has opened up about his mental health journey on the latest episode of Fearne Cotton’s ‘Happy Place’ podcast.

The episode lands ahead of Lambert’s new album ‘High Drama’, which will be released on 24th February 2023.

Lambert has openly supported mental health campaigns, taking part in ITV’s ‘Britain Get Singing’ in support of their ‘Britain Get Talking’ campaign this December, his appearance on the podcast marks his first time talking publicly about his struggles with anxiety, panic attacks, and his own mental health journey.

In the episode he opens up about his anxiety saying:

“I had my fair share of different anxiety triggers over the years, but I didn’t know to call it that. I didn’t realise that is what I was dealing with. I thought I was just busy or stressed and the more I started reading about things and then doing some therapy and talking to people, I was like ‘oh wow, I have anxiety.’”

Talking to Cotton he also discusses the pressures his career puts on him:

“The expectation that the public starts to have about you, that puts a lot on your plate. And I think the thing that stressed me out a lot in the first few years was ‘is this going to be taken away from me at any moment?’ It was this anxiety that the rug was going to be pulled out from under me before I realised it and I was just going to be humiliated, and that was the fear I had. That was something I had to get clear on, you can’t control everything.”

“During the pandemic, my perspective shifted a little bit, in a good way. I think I became clearer on what my priorities were personally and how to better balance that in my own mind. Things can happen where you have success, and you feel really great and then maybe something doesn’t work out and if you’re not careful and you’re putting too much of your own identity and worth in your career and you can’t really control it, when those mishaps happen, you can’t let that tear you apart. You have to figure out a way to function.”

Listen to Adam’s episode, which was released in December 2022.