Miley Cyrus to release new single ‘Flowers’ next week – watch the teasers

Miley Cyrus is gearing up for the release of new music with new single ‘Flowers’ dropping on 13th January 2023.

The news comes following the release of two teasers and Cyrus’ NBC live special “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”.

The release of ‘Flowers’ puts an end to speculation that the singer had new music on the way after fans spotted ‘NEW YEAR NEW MILEY’ posters around the world in December. Cyrus launched a countdown to the announcement on her official website mileycyrus.com and there’s currently a new countdown on the site with further announcements coming this week.

No other details have been released about ‘Flowers’ yet but we’re pretty sure it’s going to be a firm favourite for pop fans when it gets released.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which Cyrus co-hosted with global superstar Dolly Parton was a major success. The live special featured an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests including Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, David Byrne, Liily and Fletcher as well as Paris Hilton, SNL’s Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.

You can see the two teasers released for ‘Flowers’ below: