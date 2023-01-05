Connect with us

FLO make history as the first group to win both BRIT Rising Star and BBC Sound of 2023

The British R&B group is set for a stellar 2023.

Published

Rising British R&B girl group FLO have made history by becoming the first group to win the BRIT Rising Star Award and Radio 1’s BBC Sound of 2023.

FLO now follow in the footsteps of global superstars including Adele, Sam Smith and Celeste who all started their career with both accolades.

“Wow, we did it! To win this accolade not even a year after we released our debut single Cardboard Box is wild. We feel so connected to our British music roots winning the BBC Sound Of and admire the artists who have come before us, especially our gal Pinkpantheress winning last year! Thank you to everyone who voted for us and put girl groups back on the map To be recognised for our music and people to believe in our vision inspires us to go further this year! 2023 we’re ready!” comments FLO.

The wins come as the trio – Stella Renée and Jorja – confirmed that they are collaborating with Stormzy on the remix for ‘Hide & Seek’. It was Stormzy that told the group they had won the BBC Sound of 2023.

FLO’s debut single ‘Cardboard Box’ has now amassed more than 40m global streams with their debut EP, ‘The Lead’, reaching more than 100m. At the end of 2022, FLO released new single ‘Losing You’ as a thank you to fans.

Inspired by R&B greats including Brandy and Destiny’s Child, FLO flip the narrative on a classic love song, instead focusing on independence and rebirth, with sisterhood at the core. With a video directed by Meekz and Frost (Pa Salieu, Headie One, SK) ‘Losing You’ is a beautiful love letter to 2022, ending FLO’s astonishing debut year and signalling the start of a global superstar girl group. 

