Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023 available now

Including Iris Fall.

Published

Xbox Games with Gold Logo
Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Games with Gold for December featured two more free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in December was Colt Canyon.

The first batch of Xbox Games with Gold for 2023 are now available with two new titles available. Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S subscribers can download copies of Iris Fall all month. From 16th January – 15th February, Autonauts will also be available.

Don’t forget, you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. Also, even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for February towards the end of January.

