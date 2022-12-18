Pet Sim X Christmas Update Has Landed!

The 2022 Christmas Update for Pet Sim X went live yesterday and the game has been crying out for an update like this for ages, in short, it’s excellent! The update introduces many new features, events and lots of new pets to collect.

There is a new festive world to explore, split into four areas. As you unlock each area you will unlock a new set of eggs to hatch. The last world unlocks the egg that gives you a chance of hatching a huge jolly penguin pet. All of the festive pets are cool but the stronger ones are in the last egg.

Credit: Big Games

Gingerbread is back and is the currency used to hatch the new eggs. The amount you can earn is very generous, especially once you’ve unlocked the last world which contains a giant gingerbread chest.

Other cool seasonal features include the advent calendar which gives you a free reward each day, a Christmas present hunt which gifts you a free pet plus a daily elf on the shelf hunt which gives you rewards once you’ve found him.

Credit: Big Games

My favourite Christmas feature has to be the visits that Santa Paws pays. He will randomly spawn in the Christmas worlds and shower players with gifts, and the chance for a huge snowman, as he travels across the map.

Overall this is a very strong update and part two of Christmas will drop next week! For all of the details visit the official Pet Sim X blog.

Check out the video below to see the update in action: