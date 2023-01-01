PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 announced

The free PlayStation Plus games for January have been announced with yet another superb selection of PS4 and PS5 games for PS Plus subscribers to add to their collections. Our pick of the bunch last month was Mass Effect Legendary Edition for PS4.

PS Plus games always launch on the first Tuesday of the month which means the new selection will be available on the 3rd January. PS Plus members can grab free copies of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5/PS4), Fallout 76 (PS4) and Axiom Verge 2 (PS5/PS4). If you haven’t played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order then this is the perfect opportunity ahead of the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in March.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 3rd January, 2023:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4)

Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition (PS5/PS4)

Biomutant (PS5/PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 3rd January, 2023:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5/PS4)

Fallout 76 (PS4)

Axiom Verge 2 (PS5/PS4)

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for February towards the end of January. Remember to make sure you've added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

