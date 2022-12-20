‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ – go behind-the-scenes of Tom Cruise’s jaw-dropping stunt

Tom Cruise is known for doing his own stunts but now fans can see just how much work he puts in with the release of a new behind-the-scenes video for ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’.

The 10-minute video shows Cruise preparing for a jaw-dropping stunt that requires him to drive a motorcycle off a cliff and then base jump. Fans can see Cruise working through the different stages of preparation right through to the final jump, which he does six times!

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Frederick Schmidt, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss.

The film is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ will be released in cinemas in July 2023.