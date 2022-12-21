Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Menu

Film

‘The Menu’ coming to Disney+ in January 2023

Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult star.

Published

Searchlight Pictures’ ‘The Menu’ is coming to Disney+ on 4th January 2023 in the UK and Ireland.

The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, Anya Taylor-Joy, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Janet McTeer, Paul Adelstein, John Leguizamo, Rob Yang, Aimee Carrero and Hong Chau.

In ‘The Menu’, a couple, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), travel to a coastal island in the Pacific Northwest to eat at an exclusive restaurant, Hawthorn, where the reclusive, globally celebrated Chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish tasting menu for select special guests.

Joining the couple are three young, already inebriated tech bros, Bryce (Rob Yang), Soren (Arturo Castro) and Dave (Mark St. Cyr), an older wealthy couple and repeat clients, Anne and Richard (Judith Light and Reed Birney), renowned restaurant critic Lillian Bloom (Janet McTeer) and her slavish magazine editor Ted (Paul Adelstein), and a famous middle-aged movie star (John Leguizamo) with his assistant Felicity (Aimee Carrero).

Hosted by the immaculately dressed front of house staff led by general Elsa (Hong Chau), the evening unfolds with increasing tension at each of the guest tables as secrets are revealed and unexpected courses are served. With wild and violent events occurring, Slowik’s motivation begins to rattle the diners as it becomes increasingly apparent that his elaborate menu is designed to catalyse to a shocking finale.

‘The Menu’ is directed by Mark Mylod with a screenplay by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Luke Grimes Luke Grimes

EF Country

Yellowstone TV star Luke Grimes releases debut song ‘No Horse to Ride’

Yellowstone actor releases his debut song.

5 days ago
Pet Simulator X Pet Simulator X

Games & Tech

Pet Sim X Christmas Update Has Landed!

A very merry update!

4 days ago
Albums of the Year 2022 Albums of the Year 2022

EF Country

The EF Country top 10 best Country music albums of the year for 2022

Our team highlight the albums that have wowed them the most in Country music this year

6 days ago
Boy Meets Girl Boy Meets Girl

Music

Interview: Boy Meets Girl discuss their ‘Five’ EP, writing for Whitney Houston and their enduring hit ‘Waiting For a Star to Fall’

We sat down with the duo to chat about their career.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you