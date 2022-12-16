Connect with us

‘A Good Person’: see Florence Pugh in new Sky Original film

Morgan Freeman also stars in the film.

Published

The trailer and some images have been released for Sky Original film ‘A Good Person’.

Starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, the film will be released in UK cinemas in March 2023 ahead of launching on Sky Cinema in April 2023.

Written and directed by Golden-Globe nominee Zach Braff, we follow Allison (Pugh), a young woman whose world falls apart when she survives an unimaginable tragedy, whilst in recovery for an opioid addiction and unresolved grief.

She forms an unlikely friendship with her would-be father-in-law, Daniel (Freeman) that gives her a fighting chance to put her life back together and move forward.

‘A Good Person’ is produced by Killer Films, Elevation Films, Zach Braff and Florence Pugh.

It will be on Sky Cinema in UK, Ireland, Germany and Italy and released in cinemas UK wide.

