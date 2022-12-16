‘Epic Tails’: trailer and poster debuts for animated family adventure

‘Epic Tails’, the forthcoming magical family adventure, has released its trailer and poster.

Arriving cinemas on 10th February 2023, ‘Epic Tails’ tells the story of super smart mouse Pattie and her feline friend Sam, as they embark upon an exciting adventure of paw-some proportions through Ancient Greece.

With a little help from ageing hero Jason, the animals’ quest brings them face to face with some the most bizarre and dangerous creatures from Greek mythology, as they race to halt the threat posed to their city by Poseidon himself.

The hilarious comedy features the special guest voices of Rob Beckett, Giovanna Fletcher and Josh Widdicombe as the many Gods of Mount Olympus, including Zeus, Poseidon and Aphrodite.

‘Epic Tails’ was created by French animation house TAT Productions and directed by David Alaux, whose previous collaboration ‘The Jungle Bunch’ was one of the highest-grossing French productions worldwide in 2017.

Take a look at the trailer at the top of this article and the poster below: