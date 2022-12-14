Molly Rainford and Hamza Yassin confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live tour

Current ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ finalists Molly Rainford and Hamza Yassin are joining the line-up for next year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing Live’ UK tour.

They join previously announced celebs Will Mellor, Ellie Simmonds and Tyler West, all of whom competed in the current series of the popular BBC One show.

Rainford said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the ‘Strictly’ Live Tour, performing for the huge arena crowds across the UK is going to be an incredible experience. I’m really looking forward to continuing my amazing Strictly journey and getting out on the road to meet all the fans.”

Yassin said: “’Strictly’ has changed my life in ways I never imagined, so to be doing the tour on top of it all is a dream come true! I’ve heard the tour audiences are unparalleled, so I’ll be relishing the atmosphere every night, and I’m so excited to share that experience with my fellow dancers – not to mention the judges.”

The tour will feature judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke, with Janette Manrara as host.

Opening at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on 20th January, the tour will then waltz around the UK to some of the biggest entertainment venues: Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, Leeds’ First Direct Arena, the AO Arena Manchester, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, London’s O2 Arena, the SSE Arena Belfast, before culminating at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 12 February.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.strictlycomedancinglive.com.