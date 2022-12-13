‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 13 final songs and dances revealed

Can you believe the ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2022 final is this weekend?
Last weekend saw Will Mellor fall at the last hurdle as he departed the competition and missed out on a place in the final.
This weekend Fleur East, Helen Skelton, Molly Rainford and Hamza Yassin will fight it out to lift the glitterball trophy, but before one is crowned the winner, they are going to have to dance a few more times!
Ahead of the final, the songs and dances for the show have been revealed…
Fleur & Vito
Judges’ Pick: Samba to ‘Hot Hot Hot’ by Arrow
Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to ‘Destiny’s Child Megamix’ by Destiny’s Child
Show Dance: ‘Find Me’ by Sigma featuring Birdy
Helen & Gorka
Judges’ Pick: Jive to ‘Tightrope’ by Janelle Monáe
Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to ‘Mein Herr’ by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret)
Show Dance: ‘Shine’ by Emeli Sandé
Molly & Carlos
Judges’ Pick: Quickstep to ‘Love On Top’ by Beyoncé
Favourite Dance: Rumba to ‘All The Man That I Need’ by Whitney Houston
Show Dance: ‘Kiss/1999’ by Prince
Hamza & Jowita
Judges’ Pick: Salsa to ‘Ecuador’ by Sash! featuring Rodriguez
Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to ‘Jerusalema – Remix’ by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode
Show Dance: ‘Let’s Face The Music And Dance’ by Irving Berlin
The final of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 airs at 7.05pm Saturday on BBC One. Who do you think is going to win?