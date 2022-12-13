‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 13 final songs and dances revealed

Can you believe the ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2022 final is this weekend?

Last weekend saw Will Mellor fall at the last hurdle as he departed the competition and missed out on a place in the final.

This weekend Fleur East, Helen Skelton, Molly Rainford and Hamza Yassin will fight it out to lift the glitterball trophy, but before one is crowned the winner, they are going to have to dance a few more times!

Ahead of the final, the songs and dances for the show have been revealed…

Fleur & Vito

Judges’ Pick: Samba to ‘Hot Hot Hot’ by Arrow

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to ‘Destiny’s Child Megamix’ by Destiny’s Child

Show Dance: ‘Find Me’ by Sigma featuring Birdy

Helen & Gorka

Judges’ Pick: Jive to ‘Tightrope’ by Janelle Monáe

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to ‘Mein Herr’ by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret)

Show Dance: ‘Shine’ by Emeli Sandé

Molly & Carlos

Judges’ Pick: Quickstep to ‘Love On Top’ by Beyoncé

Favourite Dance: Rumba to ‘All The Man That I Need’ by Whitney Houston

Show Dance: ‘Kiss/1999’ by Prince

Hamza & Jowita

Judges’ Pick: Salsa to ‘Ecuador’ by Sash! featuring Rodriguez

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to ‘Jerusalema – Remix’ by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Show Dance: ‘Let’s Face The Music And Dance’ by Irving Berlin

The final of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 airs at 7.05pm Saturday on BBC One. Who do you think is going to win?