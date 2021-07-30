Connect with us

House of Gucci

Film

‘House of Gucci’ – watch Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Adam Driver in action in the trailer

See the trailer for the film inspired by true events.

Published

The first trailer has arrived for ‘House of Gucci’ and you can watch it at the top of this article.

‘House of Gucci’ is directed by Ridley Scott from a story by Becky Johnston who wrote the screenplay with Roberto Bentivegna. The film is based on the book ‘The House of Gucci’ by Sara Gay Forden.

The eagerly anticipated film stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, with Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

‘House of Gucci’ is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

The film is produced by Ridley Scott, p.g.a., Giannina Scott, p.g.a., Kevin J. Walsh, p.g.a., and Mark Huffam p.g.a. It is executive produced by Aidan Elliott, Marco Valerio Pugini, Megan Ellison, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth.

Take a look at the character posters released for the film in our gallery below:

House of Gucci
House of Gucci
House of Gucci
House of Gucci
House of Gucci
Credit: Universal Pictures UK

‘House of Gucci’ will be released in cinemas on 26th November 2021.

