Rancid heading to the UK and Europe for 2023 tour

Punk rockers Rancid will be back in Europe and the UK in June to play a run of festival and headline shows.

The tour will kick off on 2nd June 2 in Rimini, Italy at Slam Dunk, followed by shows in Slovenia, Austria, Poland, Scandinavia, Germany, Spain, Belgium, UK, The Netherlands and Czech Republic.

Tickets will go on sale Friday Dec 16 at 10:00am local via https://www.rancidrancid.com/tour

Support on the UK headline shows will be The Bronx and label mates Grade 2.

The UK dates for 2023 are:

20th June – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

21st June – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Rancid formed after the demise of Operation Ivy, with founding members Tim Armstrong (vocals, guitar) and Matt Freeman (bass, vocals) regrouping to create an even better band.

Signing with Epitaph Records, the band released their first album, ‘Rancid’, in 1993. Shortly thereafter, Lars Frederiksen (vocals, guitar) joined the band. The result, in 1994, was “Let’s Go.”

In 1995 the band released their Platinum-selling classic ‘…And Out Come the Wolves’, which they following up with ‘Life Won’t Wait’ in 1998 and the self-titled ‘Rancid’ in 2000.



After ‘Indestructible’ in 2003, Branden Steineckert (drums) joined to solidify Rancid’s current line-up. They subsequently released the albums ‘Let The Dominos Fall’ (2009), ‘Honor Is All We Know’ (2014), and ‘Trouble Maker’ (2017).