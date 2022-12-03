Connect with us

‘Better’ coming to BBC One in 2023 – see the first images

Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan star.

Better
Credit: Sister / BBC

‘Better’ starring Leila Farzad (‘I Hate Suzie’) and Andrew Buchan (‘Broadchurch’) is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023.

The first images for the series have been released and you can see them throughout this article. ‘Better’ is produced by Sister (‘Chernobyl’, ‘This is Going to Hurt’), the new five-part thriller is from Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent (‘Humans’, ‘Spooks’).

Set and shot entirely in Leeds, ‘Better’ explores the complex and powerful bonds of loyalty and family, set in a world where everyone has their own version of “right” and “wrong”.

Better
Credit: Sister / BBC

Examining the power of human conscience, we follow DI Lou Slack’s (Leila Farzad) epic battle towards redemption, by bringing down Col McHugh (Andrew Buchan); the man she has come to love like a brother and the man she has helped place at the head of Leeds criminal underworld. But while Col is a dangerous enemy to make, Lou’s biggest battle may yet be with herself.

19 years ago, when Lou was a young police officer at her lowest ebb and Col a low-ranking but ambitious newcomer to the Leeds underworld, their paths crossed, and they struck a deal that changed their lives forever. The bargain allowed Col to become very rich and very powerful, and Lou to turn around her failing career.

Better
Credit: Sister / BBC

A complex but special bond between the pair was forged, and so began Lou’s gradual slide into corruption. But now, when Lou’s family is brought to the brink of a tragedy, she must put right the wrongs that she has spent years rationalising and excusing, to have a second chance at a new, better life.

Filming has completed and ‘Better’ will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023.

